Little Mix have confirmed they are working on a new album.

The 'Shout Out To My Ex' group - made up of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall - have announced plans for their fifth record, which will be the follow-up to their 2016 release 'Glory Days'.

Revealing the exciting news on Twitter, the band said: ''It's official... #LM5 is actually in the works.. We're going to be patiently waiting for this one, it's going to be an absolute dream!''

Fans have been sent into a frenzy over the announcement, with one urging them not to ''rush it'', while another follower already has high expectations for the upcoming LP.

They tweeted: ''I AM SO EXCITED! The girls always go above and beyond when it comes to working on albums. I cannot wait to hear the new sound!''

The band had previously hinted at their big plans, revealing that the record would be released later this year.

Leigh-Anne teased: ''We have the new album coming out this year which is really exciting.''

Meanwhile, Raye - who has penned hits for the likes of Jonas Blue ('By Your Side') and Jax Jones ('You Don't Know Me') - actually accidentally ruined the surprise back in January.

Speaking to the Daily Star, she was discussing her upcoming songwriting work and said: ''The Little Mix album, I've been writing for that.''

Earlier this month, Little Mix won three awards at the inaugural Global Awards - Best Group, British Artist or Group and Best Song for 'Power' - and Jade used their platform to address their critics.

She said: ''It's obviously quite hard for women in the music industry, its also hard for girl groups.

''As a girl band and as women we do face a lot of scrutiny all the time whether it's for the way we look, how much thigh we get out, how we dance, what we sing about and we just want to say that although one day we hope that does stop, right now we're really not a**ed what people think!

''We are women, we'll dress how we want to dress, if we want to do a twerk, we'll do a twerk!

''We will always encourage our fans, especially our female fans, to be themselves and do whatever they want to do with our music, so thank you very much!''