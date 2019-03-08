Little Mix were among the big winners at the Global Awards with two triumphs.

The girl band - made up of Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards - took home the Best Group prize at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith as well as the Best Song gong for their 'Woman Like Me' hit with Nicki Minaj.

But the group, who performed 'Woman Like Me' and 'Think About Us' at the ceremony on Thursday (07.03.19), couldn't have a drink to celebrate, vowing to stay sober on the night after Jesy infamously sang Liam Payne's 'Strip That Down' in the winners room last year after a few too many.

Jesy told Capital: ''We can't even drink tonight. Everyone was expecting us to be drunk at the BRITs and they didn't get it there either.

''We're probably going to be Boring Mix tonight.''

Dua Lipa and Mark Ronson also won two accolades apiece, with the pop star walking away with Best British Artist or Group, and Best Female.

Mark was given The Global Special Award and the Best Male prize at the ceremony, and he used his acceptance speech for the latter to thank some ''incredible females'', Dua, Miley Cyrus, and Lady Gaga, who won the Mass Appeal Award at the event.

He said: ''I am a male and I would not be standing anywhere near this stage if it wasn't for the incredible females: Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa.''

Blossoms, who performed their hit 'Charlemagne', triumphed in the Best Indie category, while Nicola Benedetti won the Best Classical Artist gong.

Other winners on the night included Halsey taking home the Rising Star Award, Khalid was named the best Best RnB, Hip-Hop or Grime star, and Anne-Marie triumphed in the Best Pop category.

The Global Awards with Very.co.uk full winners list:

Best Song

Little Mix - Woman Like Me ft Nicki Minaj

Best Group

Little Mix

Best Indie

Blossoms

Best Male

Mark Ronson

Best Female

Dua Lipa

Best British Artist or Group

Dua Lipa

The LBC Award

Steve Allen

Rising Star Award

Halsey

Best Classical Artist

Nicola Benedetti

Most Played Song

Rudimental - These Days feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen

Mass Appeal Award

Lady Gaga

Social Media Superstar

Joe Sugg

Best RnB, Hip-Hop or Grime

Khalid

Best Pop

Anne-Marie

The inaugural Very Award

Joshua Hill

The Global Special Award

Mark Ronson