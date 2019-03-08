Little Mix won two accolades at the Global Awards for Best Song and Best Group, and Mark Ronson and Dua Lipa were also big winners on the night.
Little Mix were among the big winners at the Global Awards with two triumphs.
The girl band - made up of Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards - took home the Best Group prize at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith as well as the Best Song gong for their 'Woman Like Me' hit with Nicki Minaj.
But the group, who performed 'Woman Like Me' and 'Think About Us' at the ceremony on Thursday (07.03.19), couldn't have a drink to celebrate, vowing to stay sober on the night after Jesy infamously sang Liam Payne's 'Strip That Down' in the winners room last year after a few too many.
Jesy told Capital: ''We can't even drink tonight. Everyone was expecting us to be drunk at the BRITs and they didn't get it there either.
''We're probably going to be Boring Mix tonight.''
Dua Lipa and Mark Ronson also won two accolades apiece, with the pop star walking away with Best British Artist or Group, and Best Female.
Mark was given The Global Special Award and the Best Male prize at the ceremony, and he used his acceptance speech for the latter to thank some ''incredible females'', Dua, Miley Cyrus, and Lady Gaga, who won the Mass Appeal Award at the event.
He said: ''I am a male and I would not be standing anywhere near this stage if it wasn't for the incredible females: Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa.''
Blossoms, who performed their hit 'Charlemagne', triumphed in the Best Indie category, while Nicola Benedetti won the Best Classical Artist gong.
Other winners on the night included Halsey taking home the Rising Star Award, Khalid was named the best Best RnB, Hip-Hop or Grime star, and Anne-Marie triumphed in the Best Pop category.
The Global Awards with Very.co.uk full winners list:
Best Song
Little Mix - Woman Like Me ft Nicki Minaj
Best Group
Little Mix
Best Indie
Blossoms
Best Male
Mark Ronson
Best Female
Dua Lipa
Best British Artist or Group
Dua Lipa
The LBC Award
Steve Allen
Rising Star Award
Halsey
Best Classical Artist
Nicola Benedetti
Most Played Song
Rudimental - These Days feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen
Mass Appeal Award
Lady Gaga
Social Media Superstar
Joe Sugg
Best RnB, Hip-Hop or Grime
Khalid
Best Pop
Anne-Marie
The inaugural Very Award
Joshua Hill
The Global Special Award
Mark Ronson
