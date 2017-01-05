Little Mix want to write music that ''empowers'' women.

The girl group - which includes Jesy Nelson, Leigh Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards - hope their music encourages other women to be positive and feel powerful.

Speaking on radio show Z100, Jesy said: ''When you break up with someone, it's awful. Is it not one of the worst pains? It's horrendous and we all need a sad song that you sit and cry to. At the end of the day, though, you need something that makes you feel empowered ... that makes you think, 'You know what I don't need you anymore. I'm going to go out with my girls and I'm going to get over you because I don't need you.' And that's exactly what 'Shout Out To My Ex' does.''

It comes after Perrie admitted fame can be tough but she feels lucky to have her bandmates by her side through thick and thin.

She shared: ''I think you have to learn to have a thick skin. I think it comes with being in a girl band and being an artist. People want to know what you're doing and what you're up to, which is fine with us ... We have each other luckily, so we experience everything together and we've always got each other's backs ...

''I think being named role models kind of happened just naturally, we never really asked for it. Which is lovely, I love the fact that girls look up to us and we empower people and inspire them. But obviously, we're young girls and we're going to do silly things sometimes that can kind of put pressure on us, but we're just being ourselves.''