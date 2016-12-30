Little Mix hope to crack America in 2017.

The 'Touch' hitmakers are gearing up to head out on both the American and UK leg of Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman Tour', which kicks off on February 2 in Phoenix, Arizona, and have expressed their desire to spread their music across the US.

In an interview with Music Choice, they said: ''Well, 2017. Especially for us, we want to show as much love as possible to America. To our American fans, to radio over here - we just ... I feel like we come, we have a hype, we see everyone and then we go. I think with being on the Ariana Grande tour for there whole months, we get to spend as much time here as possible and work very, very hard and try our best to break America. because we want you, badly!''

The 'Shout Out To My Ex' hitmakers - Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh Anne-Pinnock - are running high on the success of their fourth album 'Glory Days', the girl group's first number one record in the UK, and while they plan on touring and promoting their current release for the time being they've talked with their team about heading into the studio to make some new music for their fans.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Perrie Edwards, 23, said: ''We haven't started the next album yet. We will be. We have been in talks with our A&R and our label.

''It feels weird talking about another album, it's strange.

''This one is doing so well, so we are just going to ride it and see what happens.''