Little Mix's Jesy Nelson would love the band to collaborate with Selena Gomez.

The 'Woman Like Me' hitmaker has revealed the 26-year-old pop superstar is on the top of her list to work with as she is ''really inspiring'' and a role model to young women.

Jesy - who is joined by Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock in the girl group - told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I really like Selena Gomez. I think she is great on Instagram with her messages and things.

''For young girls I think she is really inspiring.''

Selena - who has been on a social media break since September - hasn't released an album since 2015's 'Revival' and only released one single, 'Back to You', this year.

The 'Wolves' hitmaker entered a treatment facility at the beginning of October after she suffered an ''emotional breakdown'' following multiple hospitalisations due to issues related to Lupus and her kidney transplant last year.

But after seeking professional help, insiders claimed she is ''doing much better'' since leaving rehab.

A source said last month: ''Selena is out of her treatment program in NYC and is doing much better. [She is] refreshed and is in a better head space, [but she] will still be checking in with professionals as her health battle is ongoing.''

As for Little Mix, they recently released their fifth studio album, 'LM5', which placed at number three in the Official UK Chart, and features Nicki Minaj on the hit song 'Woman Like Me'.

Meanwhile, Selena isn't the only American star the 'Shout Out To My Ex' hitmakers are hoping to work with.

The girls recently said Ariana Grande would be the ''dream'' collaborator.

They said of the 'thank u, next' singer: ''We love her, she's our queen. Ariana's the best human ever, we love her so much.''

When asked if a song was on the cards, Perrie said: ''That's the dream, we'd love to.''