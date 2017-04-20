Little Mix want Ed Sheeran to write them a song.

The girl group - comprised of Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - had no idea that the flame-haired hunk had originally penned his hit 'Shape of You' for them, but they would love to have him come on board and write some lyrics and he's already shown them a potential song that didn't make their latest record 'Glory Days'.

Leigh-Anne told 'Entertainment Tonight: ''We had no idea. I think I saw something recently in the press and I was like 'that is incredible.'''

Perrie, 23, added: ''He wants to write for us and he's incredible we love him so much.''

Leigh-Anne, 25, said: ''We want Ed to write us something so fingers crossed.''

Asked if it could happen, Jade, 24, said: ''Well yeah, he came to see our show last year and he did play us a few songs.

''He played us one that he thought would be good, but we will wait and see for the next album maybe it will be really good.''

Revealing he had written it for the 'Touch' hitmakers, Ed previously said: ''We started it [the song] for Little Mix originally and then kinda like half way through I was actually like this sounds like Rihanna, it could be good for Rihanna and then more of the way through, we were like yeah, this is actually pretty good. We should keep it.''

The girls, who are currently on tour in the US with Ariana Grande, previously revealed they are in talks for a fifth album.

Perrie exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''We haven't started the next album yet. We will be. We have been in talks with our A&R and our label.

''It feels weird talking about another album, it's strange.

''This one is doing so well, so we are just going to ride it and see what happens.''