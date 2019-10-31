Little Mix will stay together ''as long as'' they are ''having hits''.

Jade Thirlwall - who is joined by Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock in the girl group - has admitted that she and her bandmates would only go their separate ways if their music started to ''dwindle and get a bit floppy'', because they would want to go out on a ''high''.

Speaking on RuPaul's 'What's The Tee?' podcast, she spilled: ''As long as we're having hits, we'll stay together. If our music has started to dwindle and get a bit floppy then ... we'd want to end on a high.

''Right now we're probably happier than we've ever been as a group.

''Now we're in a position where we, not musically, are reaching out and do­ing our own little pieces and projects.''

The 'Woman Like Me' hitmaker also admitted that they thought their career would be over after a legal hassle meant they had to change their name from Rhythmix.

Jade admitted: ''It ended up getting changed to Little Mix which we hated at first.

''We were like, 'It's the end of our career, we sound like children'. I guess in hindsight, it has kept us young.''

Meanwhile, the 'Black Magic' hitmakers - who shot to fame on 'The X Factor' in 2011 - are set to launch their own talent show, 'The Search', on BBC One next year.

The BRIT Award-winning group are on the hunt for singers to make up a new all-female, all-male, or mixed group in their new entertainment series, and the lucky winners will get the chance to join the girls on their summer tour in 2020.

Little Mix said: ''We want to create lots of incredible groups who really gel. As we have been there and done it ourselves, we know what it takes to make a group successful, and will be there to mentor them every step of the way.

''We want solo artists to audition as well as groups and every type of genre is welcome too.

''It's going to be really exciting and people can apply right now.''

The seven-part series will air on Saturday nights on BBC One.

Singers will form into new bands, live together, and gain access to Little Mix's inner circle of vocal coaches, song writers, producers, stylists, and more.