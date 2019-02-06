Little Mix will be joined by Ms Banks for a special performance at the BRIT Awards.

Perrie Edwards teased last week that she and her bandmates - Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - will be joined by a very special guest at the ceremony at The O2 on February 20, and after teasing fans on social media, they have confirmed the British rapper, who can count Nicki Minaj and Cardi B as fans, will duet with them.

They tweeted: ''Watch The #BRITs 2019 live on 20 February on @ITV and @WeAreSTV to see our performance with the amazing @MsBanks94

If you're outside of the UK, watch it at http://YouTube.com/BRITs (sic)''

On Tuesday (05.02.19), the girls teased: ''Not long to go ... We're so excited for our #BRITs 2019 performance! We've been thinking about how we can make our performance *even more* special ... Who do we know who's a strong, powerful and talented female artist that can hit that stage with us...? (sic)''

They then asked Ms Banks: ''@MsBanks94! Sis... we're looking at YOU! Do you wanna join us on The @BRITs 2019 stage?'', to which she replied: ''Omgggg ofcccc!!! Is this even a question @littlemix (sic)''

The 'Clap' star then confirmed: ''I'm really performing w/ the biggest girl group in the world gonna add a lil hood vibe Make sure you tune into The BRITs 2019 live 20/02 on @ITV and @WeAreSTV. If you're not in the UK, watch it on YouTube.com/BRITs #GodIsGOOD (sic)''

The 'Strip' hitmakers were announced as performers at the Jack Whitehall-hosted bash along with the likes of Dua Lipa, Jess Glynne, Jorja Smith, Calvin Harris, George Ezra, Sam Smith, Rag 'n' Bone Man and The 1975.

The girls are hoping to nab the awards for Best Group and Best Video for 'Woman Like Me' - but they'd be happy to lose out to Dua and Jess, who are up in the latter category for 'One Kiss' and 'These Days' respectively.

Perrie admitted it ''really hurts'' when you go home empty handed from an awards show.

She said: ''It actually really hurts your soul when you go to these things and you don't win. I know we practise the whole 'we didn't win, but congratulations'. When really on the inside we're thinking 'Dammit!'''

However, she is rooting for her fellow female stars.

Asked who else she would like do well, she said: ''I'm just excited for the women, to be honest. I feel like the women are taking over the BRITs. So many women have been nominated. I love Anne-Marie, I love Jess Glynne. Dua Lipa is just smashing the c**p out of it right now.''

The BRIT Awards - which are sponsored by Mastercard - will be aired live on ITV1 from 8pm on February 20.