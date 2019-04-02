Little Mix will headline Liverpool's Fusion Festival.

The 'Woman Like Me' hitmakers have been confirmed for what will be their only UK festival appearance on September 1 at Sefton Park.

The BRIT Award-winning four-piece - comprised of Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - will be joined by 'X Factor' winners Rak-Su, Clean Bandit, Anne-Marie and HRVY.

'Dimelo' hitmakers Rak-Su commented: ''We're blown away by the calibre of artists playing at Fusion Festival 2019. ''We're buzzing to be on the line up with people like Little Mix and Clean Bandit.

''Liverpool crowds are always awesome so we can't wait to get on stage this summer.''

on August 31, chart-topping drum and bass group Rudimental will head up the main stage with support from Dizzee Rascal, John Newman, Jonas Blue and DJ Sigala.

Last year, the festival, which was previously held at Otterspool Promenade saw the likes of Years & Years, Jess Glynne, Shawn Mendes and David Guetta perform.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that the organisers of Fusion are putting on Fusion Presents at the park on August 30, the original event's rock counterpart.

The one-dayer will see Kings of Leon - who released the album 'WALLS' in 2016 - play their only festival show of 2019.

The Nashville rock band will be joined at the extravaganza by BRITs Critics' Choice winner Sam Fender and Franz Ferdinand, plus Liverpool's very own Circa Waves Echo & The Bunnymen.

Event Director, Damien Sanders commented: ''Liverpool is an iconic city, entrenched in music heritage and we've wanted to launch a new event for the last couple of years.

''The biggest challenge has been finding the right artist for the job.

''We're over the moon that we were able to secure one of the world's most successful rock bands to launch Fusion Presents and we cannot wait to see them perform in our new home, Sefton Park.''

Tickets for the main Fusion Festival go on sale on Friday (05.04.19) from 9am.