Little Mix will make their headline debut at American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2020.

The 'Woman Like Me' hitmakers - comprised of Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - last performed at the summer festival series held at London's Hyde Park in 2014, when they supported Sir Tom Jones, but this time they will be closing the event on July 4, 2020.

The girls - who recently wrapped up their 'LM5 Tour', which spanned 40 shows - said: ''We're so excited to perform at BST Hyde Park.

''It's such a massive gig with a huge crowd, so it's definitely going to be one of our 2020 highlights.

''We've been to see acts at BST before and it's always such a party atmosphere. We'll be bringing that to our set next year for sure!''

The Hyde Park gig will be part of their summer 2020 tour dates, which they teased in a video announcement on Twitter.

Jesy said: ''We have some huge news that we are so excited about, that we want to share with you guys.

''We are heading back on the road next year for our summer 2020 tour. This will include a date playing the legendary American Express Presents BST Hyde Park in London.''

Leigh-Anne added: ''Tickets go on sale on Thursday the 28th - get your tickets guys!''

More artists for British Summer Time Hyde Park are set to be announced in due course.

This summer, the festival saw performances from music royalty, including Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, Barbra Streisand and Robbie Williams.

From 9am until 8.30am on Thursday (28.11.19), eligible American Express Cardmembers can exclusively purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public on November 30. Visit axs.com/bstamexpresale to book.