Little Mix will release new 80s-synth pop anthem 'Break Up Song' on Friday (27.03.20).

The 'Woman Like Me' hitmakers - Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Perrie Edwards - are giving their fans a gift during the coronavirus pandemic with the new track, which was co-written by Jade and Leigh-Anne with songwriters Kamille, Frank Nobel and Linus Nordstrom, and is about getting over the end of a relationship.

The girls have also launched their own Instagram filter so fans can find out which Little Mix's song they are.

Meanwhile, the new single comes after the 'Shout Out To My Ex' hitmakers were forced to abandon plans to film a music video for a second time due to coronavirus.

The four-piece were due to shoot the video in Brazil but had to cancel because their team were concerned about the potentially-fatal virus.

The rescheduled filming was due to get underway in the UK last week, but the plans had to be shelved.

A source said: ''The girls' well-being is of utmost priority to everyone so a video shoot for this week has been canned.''

Perrie was also unwell and had to skip the group's gig in Sao Paulo.

The source added: ''Perrie was unable to make a gig in Brazil at the start of the month because she was unwell and no one wants to risk anyone else getting poorly.''

Little Mix had to axe plans to film the music video in South America after crew members issued concerns that they may have to be quarantined for two weeks upon their return from Brazil.

As a result, the band flew to the country to play at a festival in Sao Paulo but didn't shoot the video.

A source said at the time: ''They are looking into different locations and schedules to make sure they can get brilliant visuals for their new single.

''They will be filming it somewhere else once Perrie is feeling better and the other girls have returned from Brazil.

''But they know they are up against the clock to make sure it is all done in time.''