The group's Glory Days returned to number one last week (ends30Dec16) after previously spending two weeks on top, and now they have matched a record set by Beyonce and the girls.

Destiny's Child is the only other girl group to land four weeks at the top of the U.K. charts this century - they managed the feat in 2001 with Survivor.

But Little Mix still have another 11 weeks to go before they can match the Spice Girls' record - the Wannabe stars' debut album Spice spent 15 weeks at number one in 1996 and 1997.

Pete Tong's Classic House compilation rockets up to two on the new chart, while Alfie Boe and Michael Ball's joint album Together slides to three.

Meanwhile, Clean Bandit's reign on the singles chart continues as the band's Rockabye lands the number one spot for a ninth week. Rag 'n' Bone Man's Human is at two and Zara Larsson's I Would Like is this week's number three. Little Mix's Touch and Starboy by The Weeknd round out the top five.