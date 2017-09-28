Little Mix have teased that they'll be releasing new music ''very soon''.

The British girl group - comprised of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh Anne-Pinnock - released their album 'Glory Days' in 2016 and the girls recently released a song with Latin American boyband CNCO, 'Reggaetón Lento (Remix)' - a remix of their hit 'Reggatón Lento (Bailemos)'.

However, they have some new material they are eager to share with their fans - who are better known as Mixers.

Speaking in an interview at iHeart Radio Music Festival, Jesy said: ''Very soon my friend, very soon.''

Perrie added: ''We like to tease, we like to say soon. I feel really bad when we say that.''

And Jade said: ''Soon means we can't tell you because we'll get told off by our label.''

The 'Shout Out To My Ex' hitmakers have been running high on the success of their fourth album, the girl group's first number one record in the UK, and while they've been touring and promoting their current release, they've been having meetings with their label about heading into the studio to make some new music.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Perrie said previously: ''We haven't started the next album yet. We will be. We have been in talks with our A&R and our label.

''It feels weird talking about another album, it's strange.

''This one is doing so well, so we are just going to ride it and see what happens.''