Little Mix have teased that they may be joined by a special guest on stage at the BRIT Awards.

The 'Woman Like Me' hitmakers were announced as performers at the ceremony at The O2 in London, on February 20th, along with Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Rag 'n' Bone Man and The 1975.

The girl group's band member Perrie Edwards has hinted that they could be performing a collaboration on the night, though she didn't say whether it would be a new one or a previous song.

Admitting she is ''very, very nervous'' about the big performance, she told Tom & Daisy on KISS Breakfast: ''There might be a collaboration...

''Expect big things as always. We love putting on a big show. So I'm very, very nervous.''

Perrie - who is joined by Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock in the band - says they are hoping to nab the awards for Best Group and Best Video for 'Woman Like Me' - but they'd be happy to lose out to Dua Lipa and Jess Glynne, who are up in the latter category for 'One Kiss' and 'These Days' respectively.

Perrie says it ''really hurts'' when you go home empty handed from an awards show.

She admitted: ''It actually really hurts your soul when you go to these things and you don't win. I know we practise the whole 'we didn't win, but congratulations'. When really on the inside we're thinking 'Dammit!'''

However, she is rooting for her fellow female stars.

Asked who else she would like do well, she said: ''I'm just excited for the women, to be honest. I feel like the women are taking over the BRITs. So many women have been nominated. I love Anne-Marie, I love Jess Glynne. Dua Lipa is just smashing the c**p out of it right now.''

The 25-year-old singer - who is dating football ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - also quipped that she and her bandmates have been practicing their ''losing face'' ever since they competed on 'The X Factor', which they went on to win in 2011.

She joked: ''We had to do that [a 'losing face'] the whole way through 'X Factor' so we're pros at it now.''