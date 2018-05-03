Little Mix have ''big'' surprises planned for their fifth album.

Perrie Edwards has revealed the girl group - completed by Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall - are going all out on their follow-up to 2016's Glory Days' and have some exciting collaborations in the bag.

Teasing the album in an interview with 1883 magazine, Perrie shared: ''As always something big! We don't settle until we create something incredible that we're proud of.

''We can't wait for everyone to hear the new album.. it's already piecing together so well.''

The 24-year-old pop star - who is dating Arsenal footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - added that they are ''switching it up'' with their new tunes.

Asked if there are any featured artists, she added: ''I can't give tooooo much away. It's always better having some surprises up our sleeves. But I can say we're excited about some potential collabs and we're enjoying switching up our sound!''

Perrie's update comes after Jade revealed her The Struts rocker boyfriend Jed Elliott has been helping with the record.

The pair have been dating for two years now and they are clearly not afraid of mixing pleasure with work as the 25-year-old beauty has revealed they've been jamming together on new material.

Jade said earlier this year: ''We've had three months off with the band so I've been doing some studio sessions with Jed for some Little Mix stuff.''

Aside from getting Jed - who with his bandmates supported The Rolling Stones in Paris in 2014 and again last year on select dates of their 'No Filter Tour' - Jade says the album will feature ''all-female'' collaborations, and they'll have a new song with fans by summer.

She said: ''We'll have a new single summer time - it will be a step up from Glory Days.

''I think we're going to do a lot more girl power, all-female collaborations, bringing back the harmonies.''