Little Mix have teased some big news is ''coming soon''.

The girl group - Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - took to Twitter on Thursday (18.05.17) to share with their 8.9 million follower that they are announcing something on Friday (19.05.17).

They wrote: ''We've got something sooooo exciting to tell you guys ... 19.05.17! Cannot bloody wait! xx the girls xx (sic)''

The 'Touch' hitmakers posted a Spotify playlist of 13 songs, which put together read: ''We are so excited it's time to share something big with you...

''But wait for it it's on the way. We love you so much. XO The girls. (sic)''

Many of their fans - knows as Mixers - have guessed that the girls are working their tell-all TV documentary they were in talks for.

Jesy previously said of the possibility of them having their own show:

''We are in talks at the moment. We really want to do a ­documentary as we feel people do not know much about us.

''They know our songs and have seen us perform but they don't know our personalities, so we would love to do a documentary.''

We want to get someone to follow us around on this whole tour for a whole year.''

While Leigh-Anne said the idea came about after seeing The Saturdays' 'Chasing The ­Saturdays' programme, although they are worried about having the cameras follow them all the tim.e

She said: ''Maybe we are saying this now but when it comes to it and the camera is being rammed in our faces we will be like, 'Leave us alone'.''

Little Mix are running high on the success of their fourth album,'Glory Day's, the girl group's first number one record in the UK, and while they plan on touring and promoting their current release for the time being they've talked with their team about heading into the studio to make a fifth album.

Perrie previously told BANG Showbiz: ''We haven't started the next album yet. We will be. We have been in talks with our A&R and our label.''