Little Mix are still in talks for a movie about their lives.

The British girl group - comprised of Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards - have previously spoken about their plans to release a documentary so that their fans, known as Mixers, can learn details about their lives that they've never lifted the lid on before.

However, they are waiting for the right deal to come along because they want the footage they have to be used properly.

Jesy, 26, told The Daily Telegraph Australia: ''We've thought about it a lot.

''We are in talks about it, it has just got to be right. We have got some proper class footage that no one has ever seen. It's stuff that you'd never see Little Mix be like.''

The 'Power' hitmakers said last year they were planning to have a cameraman on the road with them to capture their life on tour.

Jesy said last year: ''We are in talks at the moment. We really want to do a documentary as we feel people do not know much about us.

''They know our songs and have seen us perform but they don't know our personalities, so we would love to do a documentary.

''We want to get someone to follow us around on this whole tour for a whole year.''

But Leigh-Anne, also 25, was concerned they won't enjoy having cameras following them everywhere they go, but admitted it ''will be good'' for fans to get a first hand look at the ''drama'' in their lives.

She added: ''Maybe we are saying this now but when it comes to it and the camera is being rammed in our faces we will be like, 'Leave us alone'.

''And the drama. There is always drama in our lives.

''Honestly we actually don't ever get it on camera, do we? So that will be good for people to see that.''