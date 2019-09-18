Little Mix have insisted they asked Piers Morgan's permission to use a clip of him in their live show.

The girl group - comprised of Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - reignited their feud with the journalist after having a video of him demanding an apology from them from an episode of 'Good Morning Britain' last year, which saw them come to heads over body shaming, air before they performed 'Wasabi' at their concert in Madrid, Spain, this week.

In video from the UK early morning show, Piers says: ''Little Mix I think you need to make a public apology. If you've got the balls, come on this programme and say it to my face.''

The word face is then stuck on repeat, before the girls start the song with the line: ''Come and say it to my face.''

Piers had accused the girls of using their sexy outfits to sell their music on the show.

He said in November: ''What is empowering about this?

''Get your kit off, airbrush yourself to within an inch of your lives. What's the point of it? Using nudity to sell their album.''

Piers took to Twitter on Tuesday (17.09.19) to retweet the video from their concert, and wrote: ''Fabulous! No surprise that

@LittleMix are using me to make their tour a success. Thanks ladies (sic)''

The outspoken broadcaster then responded to a since-deleted tweet by a follower and said he'll be sending the 'Woman Like Me' hitmakers a ''large invoice'' for using the video.

He wrote: ''Ignore me?

''They've literally made me centre stage at their concerts... without my permission, incidentally, so they'll be getting a large invoice.''

Little Mix responded to Piers and claimed he was lying about not being asked permission to clear the video, and they also cheekily invited him to one of their shows.

They said: ''Someone's telling porkie pieeees your bosses at GMB

signed it off, including you...soz hun

''Piers you gorgey hun, we know you've always been our number 1 fan we've got a ticket at the box office with your name on it #comeandsayittomyface (sic)''