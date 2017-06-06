Little Mix say it was an honour to be part of the ''beautiful'' One Love Manchester concert.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock - who is joined by Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall in the group - has praised Ariana Grande for putting on the benefit show at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground on Sunday (04.06.17) to raise money for the victims of the Manchester terror attack, which left 22 dead and over 50 injured.

The 25-year-old singer thanked ''beautiful human'' Ariana, 23, for inviting them to perform at the star-studded gig.

Alongside a picture of them on stage at the concert, Leigh-Anne wrote on Instagram: ''A gig we'll never forget. It was an honour to be a part of this beautiful event. I can't explain how incredible the energy was yesterday, every single person with nothing but love to give one another.

#OneLoveManchester was created to show love and support to all of the victims, their families and friends and to show unity through music. Anyone with any involvement in the show should be so proud of themselves, from those watching or donating to the team that put this all together. Thank you @arianagrande for inviting us to be a part of something so special, and for being the beautiful human that you are. (sic)''

And the girls certainly enjoyed themselves at the bash, especially Perrie whose dream came true when she met Katy Perry backstage.

Alongside a short video of the moment they met posted on the photo-sharing site, she wrote: ''what a dream! Perry & Perrie @katyperry (sic)''

The event saw the likes of Take That, Robbie Williams, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Liam Gallagher, Black Eyed Peas and Coldplay's Chris Martin perform.