Little Mix's Jesy Nelson found going nude for the group's 'Strip' video to be a ''liberating'' experience.

The 27-year-old pop star - who features in the chart-topping girl group alongside Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - appears nude in the video with various insults scrawled across her body, and Jesy has revealed why she feels so passionately about the concept of the eye-catching video.

She shared: ''It was liberating.

''We absolutely loved it. We are finally in a place where we can say, I look b****y good. I'm going to enjoy myself. More women need to say that when they look in the mirror themselves.

''It's about looking in the mirror and saying this is me and I'm beautiful. And if I looked like anyone else, it would be boring. We are the way we are and it's good to embrace your insecurities because that's what makes you special.''

The girls are joined in the video by the likes of mental health ambassador Bryony Gordon and trans model Maxim Magnus, as well as their friends and family members.

And Jesy feels it's important that women learn to embrace their perceived ''flaws''.

She told MailOnline: ''We've got real women in the video who stand up for what they believe in and it was just such an incredible day because for once, none of us cared, to be like, 'Oh god, am I showing a roll? Oh god does it make me look fat?'

''Everyone was just there feeling positive and it was an incredible energy and so much fun. No one gave a s**t.

''There's no airbrushing. It's so important in this day and age isn't real. It's all filters, it's all airbrush, it's all fake.

''And for young girls growing up it's really scary. While we've got this platform, we just need to keep hammering it, until people start to realise and feel good about themselves and know that being themselves is enough.

''We still have insecurities, we still have our off days. Those insecurities are actually great. Flaws are great, they're perfect, they make you, you.''