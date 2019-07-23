Little Mix's new music is upbeat because they are all in ''happy'' places in their lives.

Despite splitting from boyfriend of three years, The Struts' Jed Elliott, band member Jade Thirlwall says she won't be channelling any heartbreak into the girl band's new tunes because she had a ''nice'' amicable break-up and her bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson are all loved-up with their respective partners; Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Andre Gray and Chris Hughes.

Jade told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: ''We wrote a ballad today, but it's hard at the minute because all of the girls are happy.

''I didn't have like a horrible break-up it was a nice one.''

The 26-year-old beauty - who is believed to have called time on her romance with the rocker because they spent so much time apart, due to their hectic schedules - also admitted she is not actively seeking a new relationship and admitted it's a challenge anyway, because all of her friends are gay and she only goes to LGBTQ+ clubs.

She said: ''I am good on my own, I am doing me.

''I can't be a***ed.

''I've got no game, I've got absolutely no game.

''I am just surrounded by games all the time.

''That's where I am happy, that's my life.

''I am happy with that.

''I only go to gay bars, I only have gay friends and my girls.''

Jade's bandmate Leigh-Anne, 27, also revealed that the 'No More Sad Songs' hitmakers are penning catchy numbers in a bid to have a hit stateside.

She said: ''This is our dream to crack America.''

Jade added: ''We've been trying to write some more pop melodies over urban-y beats.''

Little Mix's sixth studio album will be the follow-up to 2018's 'LM5'.