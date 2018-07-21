Little Mix want their music to ''empower'' people.

The 'Shout Out to My Ex' hitmakers - Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - hope their songs make their fans feel confident and can cheer them up when they're upset.

Jade said: ''We want our songs to empower people, make them feel confident.

''If anyone's feeling down, we want our music to make them happy.''

Jesy added: ''Once, this woman started telling us how she'd just broken up with her boyfriend.

''Then her friend had sent her our song and it had made her feel much better. That was so nice.''

And Perrie wants females to stick together and look after one another more.

She explained to Top of the Pops magazine: ''Little Mix stand for girl power and sisterhood.

''We're girls' girls. If girls stick together, we're the strongest force to be reckoned with. That's why girls should always have each other's backs...

''I love how strong we are, the strength women have is ridiculous. The things we can do are unreal.''

The 'Black Magic' group shot to fame on 'The X Factor' in 2011 and were stunned when, after they won the show, they were told they needed to dress more like ''superstars''.

Leigh-Anne recalled: ''I remember when we'd just won 'The X Factor', we thought we could just roll out of bed, put our comfies on and go to the record label offices.

''When we got there, the head of the label pulled us aside and said, 'Girls, you've got to come in here looking like superstars. You don't look like superstars.'''

But the quartet insist it's more important to feel comfortable than worry about other people's opinions of their fashion choices.

Jade said: ''If I feel good in what I'm wearing, I don't care what they think. Life is too short.''