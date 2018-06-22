Little Mix have released a track with electronic dance music duo Cheat Codes.

The 'Touch' girl group have teamed up with the DJ trio - comprised of Trevor Dahl, Matthew Russell and Kevin Ford - on the ''summer'' banger 'Only You'.

Little Mix - comprised of Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Perrie Edwards - said: ''We love Cheat Codes and are really excited about this track. We can't wait for it to drop today. It's a feel good summer anthem and we hope you all love it as much as we do.''

The girls talk about the end of a relationship on the single, singing: ''Once upon a time we had it all and somewhere down the line we went and lost it.

''One brick at a time we watched it fall.

''I'm broken here tonight and no one else can fix me - only you, only you.''

Cheat Codes - who collaborated with Demi Lovato on the hit 'No Promises' last year - added about the meaning of the song: ''When we did 'Only You' we wanted to tell a story that a lot of people are familiar with, like picturing love as your favourite movie and this is the final scene.

''You don't want it to ever end but unfortunately there's no way to rewind the footage, the memories of that love are all we hold. 'Only You' is about that special someone that no matter where you are in the universe your stars still align.''

Meanwhile, Jade revealed earlier this year that she has been jamming with her rocker boyfriend Jed Elliott from The Struts on new material for the British girl group's follow-up to 2016's 'Glory Days'.

The brunette beauty said: ''We've had three months off with the band so I've been doing some studio sessions with Jed for some Little Mix stuff.''

The 'Body Talks' group's frontman Luke Spiller also shared how he's penned a track with Jade and bandmate Jed.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''We did a song together, the three of us, but I don't know what is going to happen with that.''