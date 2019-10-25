Little Mix received a special treat from Greggs to welcome them to Newcastle.

The 'Woman Like Me' hitmakers arrived in Newcastle this week ahead of their action packed weekend which will see them perform at the Utilita Arena for three nights as part of their LM5 tour.

And to welcome the group - whose members Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards hail from South Shields, which is close to Newcastle - to the city, popular on-the-go food retailer Greggs gifted them an ultimate selection of delicious treats.

The band - also comprised of Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson - received Greggs goodies as well as special Greggs High Roller gift cards, packaged in a make-up palette inspired box.

The box included a Pink Jammie Doughnut, Triple Chocolate Doughnut, Sugar Strand Doughnut, Caramel Custard Doughnut, Jam Doughnut, Jammy Heart Biscuit, Cream Éclair and a Yum Yum.

What's more, every item in the box was renamed to draw inspiration from Little Mix's hit songs, such as ''only a curl is gonna solve it'' and ''just like cream to a kitty cat''.

Jesy, 28, was so delighted by the gift that she took to Instagram to show off the box to her 6.2 million followers, as she said the treat was ''brilliant''.

Little Mix are no strangers to Greggs, as 26-year-old Jade once claimed that she enjoys a pie from the famous shop whenever she feels homesick, as it cures her straight away.

The 'Power' singer also famously mistook a carpark sign for a Greggs after suffering jet lag.

She wrote on the band's Twitter at the time: ''My jet lagged greedy a** thought this was a Greggs for a split second.''