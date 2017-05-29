Little Mix's performance at Radio 1 Big Weekend had to be pulled from live broadcast because Perrie Edwards swore on stage.

The British girl group - which includes Perrie, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - were among the star attractions at the music festival in Hull, but their performance was cut from live broadcast on Radio 1 and BBC iPlayer due to the blonde beauty swearing.

During the band's performance of 'Down and Dirty', Perrie shouted: ''F**k that, get down And dirty!''

The remarks prompted an apology from Radio 1 DJ Matt Edmondson, who told listeners and watchers on the radio and the BBC's streaming service: ''Apologies there. Sincere apologies for any bad language you might have heard.

''That was not intended to go out on the radio. We apologise if you're offended by that. We're doing to dip out of their set for a little while now.''

In March, meanwhile, Little Mix were forced to perform as a trio at a gig in California after Leigh-Anne accidentally burnt her legs backstage.

The 'Shout Out to My Ex' hitmakers took to the stage at the Honda Centre in Anaheim without the frizzy-haired babe after she scorched her thighs with hair steamers just minutes before they were due to perform their set.

A source said at the time: ''Leigh-Anne burnt her legs backstage on her steamer. She will be fine and is soldiering on.''

But, despite the painful injury, the singer didn't want to let her fans down and rejoined her band for one song at the end with her legs in white bandages.

Her return delighted the band's fans, some of whom subsequently took to social media to praise Leigh-Anne for being brave.

One user wrote: ''We #Mixers know our Lei got burned today but still performed..we [heart] you (sic).''