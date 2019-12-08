Little Mix's Christmas single is ''very relatable'' because of their hectic lives.

The superstar girl group - made up of Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson - released their festive hit 'One I've Been Missing' last month, and the band say it's a fair representation of how they feel at this time of year.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2, they said: ''It's very relatable to us because obviously we're away the majority of the year.

''We're always missing our loved ones. It just kind of fits really on our feelings at Christmas.''

The track was written by Leigh-Anne, and the rest of the 'Black Magic' hitmakers were delighted to finally have a Christmas song to add to their catalogue of tunes.

They added: ''Beautiful Leigh-Anne wrote this song, so we're very proud of it. We just love it.

''We've always wanted to do one, but we've never had time to just focus on doing a Christmas song. ''Leigh-Anne wrote this two years ago, and then she was like 'Oh guys, I've got a Christmas song,' and played it to us in the summer.''

The track is in the running for this year's coveted UK Christmas Number One spot, and Leigh-Anne - who co-wrote the song with Tre Jean-Marie, Jez Ashurst, Sinead Harnett and Rachel Furner - was inspired by 1950's ballads as a beautiful ode to festive love, steeped in sleigh bells and luscious harmonies.

She previously said: ''We absolutely love Christmas, it's our favourite time of the year. We've always wanted to write and release a Christmas song, we were just waiting for the right moment! The minute I finished writing 'One I've Been Missing' I couldn't wait to play it to the other three girls.''