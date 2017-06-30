Little Mix have become the first girl group to win the Ticketmaster Best Live Act at the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards.

The band - which features Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - fought off fierce competition from the likes of Beyoncé, Coldplay, Stormzy and Take That to claim the coveted gong, receiving 50 percent of the total vote en route to their success.

Reflecting on their win, Little Mix said: ''We can't thank our fans enough for awarding us with the Best Live Act! To win in such company as these nominees, and be the first female act to take home the award is an incredibly proud moment for us.

''We have so much respect for [music therapy charity] Nordoff Robbins and the work that they do, it is such a wonderful charity. We really are so honoured to receive this award at the O2 Silver Clefs today.''

Little Mix were formed on 'The X Factor' in 2011 and have since gone on to become one of the biggest-selling groups in the world.

The band are currently in the midst of their arena tour, which sees them perform 60 shows across Europe, Australia and Asia - and have sold more than 500,000 tickets in the process.

Andrew Parsons, the Managing Director of Ticketmaster UK, said: ''Ticket selling phenomenon Little Mix made history by becoming the first and only group to win the 'X Factor', and thanks to their loyal fans, they are now the first female act to win the Best Live Act award.

''It was great to see the band make the shortlist for the second year in a row, and winning the award is thoroughly deserved.''

The Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards will take place in London later today (30.06.17).

O2 Silver Clef Awards 2017 winners:

O2 Silver Clef Award:

Dame Shirley Bassey

Raymond Weil International Award:

Nile Rodgers

Amazon Outstanding Achievement Award:

Blondie

Royal Albert Hall Best Group Award:

Mumford & Sons

Jack Daniels Best Newcomer:

Anne-Marie

Best Female Award:

Emeli Sandé

American Express Icon Award:

Phil Collins

Bose Innovation Award:

Pete Tong

PPL Classical Award:

Alexander Armstrong