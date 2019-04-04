Little Mix are spreading their wings with their own solo side projects.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been working on her own bikini line In'A'Seashell, which is due to be launched later this month and is all about promoting ''self-love''.

Announcing the brand, which is a partnership with her friend Gabrielle Urquhart, on Instagram, Leigh-Anne said: ''So for the past year and a half I've been working on something very very exciting with my girl @gabriellenikita we are so excited to reveal we will be launching our very own swimwear brand called @inaseashell a brand that not only promotes self love but encourages anyone who wears it to feel confident and sexy AF! So this summer we've got you covered because it's launching in April! So keep your eyes PEELED and your ears OPEN! It's coming (sic)''

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Leigh loves all things fashion. She started working on her own line of swimwear last summer.

''The first range features five ­different designs.

''The idea behind it is making women embrace the fact they are ­beautiful and unique like seashells.

''It will strive to promote self-love, body confidence and being comfortable in your own skin.''

The 27-year-old beauty - whose Instagram page is packed with bikini snaps - is said to be ''really excited'' to do something ''completely different'' from the 'Woman Like Me' group.

The insider added: ''Little Mix has been Leigh-Anne's life for the past seven years so she's really excited about doing something completely different.''

Whilst Leigh-Anne is preparing to unveil her swimwear line, bandmate Jesy Nelson, also 27, has turned her hand to presenting.

The brunette beauty will talk about her own experiences of body image insecurities and facing trolls for a new BBC documentary.

Jesy said recently: ''This is a project really close to my heart, and I'm delighted to be working with the BBC on a documentary that will both challenge me personally and also highlight a hugely important issue affecting young people today.''

Leigh-Anne joined Jade Thirlwall, 26, on their Mount Kilimanjaro for Comic Relief challenge in February, whilst Perrie Edwards, 25, the youngest of the group, is the only member yet to embark on a solo business venture.

Despite the girls branching out with their own projects, Little Mix is still 100 per cent their main priority.

The 'Wings' hitmakers will next embark on their 'LM5 Tour' in support of their most recent album this summer, which will see them perform Down Under, before heading to Europe and the UK this autumn.