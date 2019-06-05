Little Mix have invested their earnings in property to prepare for the future, and Jade Thirlwall wants them to reach a point where they can make music purely for fun rather than to make a living.
Little Mix have invested their earnings in property to prepare for the future.
The 'Black Magic' hitmakers - made up of Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - each made £1.65 million in 2018 from touring alone, but they are being smart with their money to make sure they are in a good position.
Jesy told The sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''We are very sensible with our money. We've all bought our mums houses and ourselves houses.''
Jade added that while they earn a lot from music, the band would love to be in a position where they don't ''have to'' do it just to make a living.
She said: ''We want to know that when we are working, we are doing it because we enjoy it, not because we have to. That's the aim, really.''
Meanwhile, Perrie previously hit out at the entertainment business as a whole, saying it is fake.
The blonde beauty revealed that working in the industry has changed her perception of it, as she explained: ''We've seen how the real industry works and none of it is real.''
Perrie's sentiment was echoed by Jesy, who argued the Kardashians have been particularly guilty of creating false beauty standards.
Jesy - who has more than five million followers on Instagram - reflected: ''It's gone too far with the Kardashians, hasn't it? They all look so perfect and you never see a bad picture of them, but we're in the industry and we know how much they can change a picture.
''When the Kardashians wake up, they look normal. If I was a teenager today with all these images of perfection on Instagram, I would literally have the lowest self-esteem.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.