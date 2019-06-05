Little Mix have invested their earnings in property to prepare for the future.

The 'Black Magic' hitmakers - made up of Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - each made £1.65 million in 2018 from touring alone, but they are being smart with their money to make sure they are in a good position.

Jesy told The sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''We are very sensible with our money. We've all bought our mums houses and ourselves houses.''

Jade added that while they earn a lot from music, the band would love to be in a position where they don't ''have to'' do it just to make a living.

She said: ''We want to know that when we are working, we are doing it because we enjoy it, not because we have to. That's the aim, really.''

Meanwhile, Perrie previously hit out at the entertainment business as a whole, saying it is fake.

The blonde beauty revealed that working in the industry has changed her perception of it, as she explained: ''We've seen how the real industry works and none of it is real.''

Perrie's sentiment was echoed by Jesy, who argued the Kardashians have been particularly guilty of creating false beauty standards.

Jesy - who has more than five million followers on Instagram - reflected: ''It's gone too far with the Kardashians, hasn't it? They all look so perfect and you never see a bad picture of them, but we're in the industry and we know how much they can change a picture.

''When the Kardashians wake up, they look normal. If I was a teenager today with all these images of perfection on Instagram, I would literally have the lowest self-esteem.''