The pop stars admit they struggled with cash management when they first found fame after winning U.K. TV talent show The X Factor in 2011, and learned the hard way they needed to hold on to their finances.

Perrie Edwards tells The Sun, "We were really bad with money at first. When you get famous really quickly, you get given a bit of money off the label and you think, 'I am really rich', and then you spend it all on a holiday and before you know it, you have got nothing left."

The girls splashed out on property with Perrie and Jade Thirlwall renting a high-priced townhouse in London's Notting Hill, while bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson shared a penthouse.

"It was very expensive at the time," Jade explains. "We didn't realise as we had just moved to London and we thought Notting Hill was a famous area so we just moved there. We lived there and then had to move as it was too expensive."

Leigh-Anne adds, "We do look after ourselves now and we have grown up a lot."