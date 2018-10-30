Little Mix insist Nicki Minaj was asked first to appear on 'Woman Like Me' - not Cardi B.

The latter had claimed she was the girls' first choice to rap on their current single in one of a series of videos she posted ranting about her bitter rival on Instagram on Monday night (29.10.18), but the 'Shout Out To My Ex' hitmakers have since rebuked Cardi's comments.

The 'I Like It' rapper moaned in an Instagram clip: ''Then, that Woman Like Me record ... Yeah I had to decline it because I'm doing a lot of pop records so I can't over exaggerate myself but that came to me first. (sic)''

However, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to their Instagram profile to ''clarify'' Cardi's claims, writing: ''Sorry Cardi hun but this is the tea. We've always wanted the queen (no shade).''

Alongside the note, they wrote: ''We just want to clarify ... Nicki was approached first (swipe for date) #WomanLikeMe @nickiminaj @iamcardib

The girls x (sic)''

Nicki also continued her feud with Cardi - which was heightened after an altercation between the pair at New York Fashion Week - by commenting on the video and informing her that the 'Power' hitmakers had waited a long time to get her on a song.

She wrote: ''Babe we all get deals and turn them down. Same with songs dummy. Little Mix has been trying to get me on a song for 7 Years. I finally found one I loved. (sic)''

Adding fuel to the fire, Jade then showed her support for Nicki by liking the comment.

And if that wasn't enough, the 'Anaconda' hitmaker then took to Twitter to slam Cardi for not writing her own songs.

She tweeted: ''The only rapper in the history of rap who can only talk about deals and songs she's supposedly turned down cuz she can't talk about a verse she's ever written. Fkn fraud (sic).''

The 35-year-old star later appeared to have calmed down as she asked her 20.8 million followers to spread positivity, and insisted she wouldn't be commenting any further.

She signed off: ''Ok you guys, let's focus on positive things only from here on out. We're all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won't be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you. (sic)''