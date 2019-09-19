Little Mix have had to cancel their concert in Vienna on Thursday night (19.09.19) due to one of their production trucks being involved in an accident.

The girl group - comprised of Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - were due to bring their 'LM5' show to the Wiener Stadthalle arena in the Austrian city but their elaborate stage set could not be erected due to the traffic incident.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the accident but there was not enough time to put on the production needed for Little Mix to perform.

A statement released via the official Little Mix Twitter account read: ''Vienna, we are so sad to say that tonight's show has had to be cancelled. Unfortunately one of our production trucks was in an accident earlier today which means we haven't been able to set up our staging and lights. Thankfully no one was hurt, but it means we aren't able to put on the show for you. We are absolutely broken hearted as we were so excited to see you all. All tickets will be refunded, please contact your point of sale. The girls x''

The European leg of the 'LM5 Tour' kicked off this week to rave reviews and all the band members have been having a great time so far.

Perrie tweeted: ''#LM5 tour is already the best EVER! Tour life is a GREAT life! I'm blessed! I love you all!''

Little Mix have cheekily included a clip of 'Good Morning Britain' presenter Piers Morgan in their set which shows him demanding an apology from the girls following them becoming embroiled in a row in which he accused the four of them of stripping off for a campaign for their single 'Strip' to sell records rather than to send a social message about online body shaming which they had claimed.

Before performing their track 'Wasabi', a video of Piers plays on a giant screen in which he says: ''Little Mix I think you need to make a public apology. If you've got the balls, come on this programme and say it to my face.''

The word face is then stuck on repeat, before the girls start the song with the line: ''Come and say it to my face.''