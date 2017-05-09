Little Mix, Rag'n' Bone Man and Sean Paul have been added to the bill for this year's Capital Summertime Ball with Vodafone.

The trio will also be joined at London's Wembley Stadium on June 10 by Julia Michaels, Zedd, Louisa Johnson and JP Cooper.

They join previously announced acts, Shawn Mendes, Maroon 5, Zara Larsson, Charlie Puth, Stormzy, Clean Bandit, Jax Jones and Raye.

Ashley Tabor, founder & executive president of Global, said: ''Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone just gets better and better... There's already so much excitement among Capital listeners about what is shaping up to be the UK's hottest summer party. Tomorrow morning, Roman will be announcing even more huge names live on Capital Breakfast. With the biggest artists on the planet all performing on one day for our listeners, it's set to be an incredible show.''

Treat You Better' hitmaker Shawn, 18, cannot believe he is going to be taking to the stage to perform in front of 80,000 people.

Speaking to Roman Kemp on the all-new 'Capital Breakfast Show' on Monday morning (08.05.17), Shawn admitted: ''I've never even seen that many people in front of me so I'm very excited ... I'm going to see if I can get the crowd to sing - I've never actually had the opportunity to make 80,000 people sing along to a song so I'm hoping I can do that.''

Grime superstar Stormzy will make his debut at the ball, hot off the heels of his debut album 'Gangs Signs & Prayer' topping the charts and featuring on global superstar Ed Sheeran's hit track 'Shape of You'.

Tickets go on sale at www.capitalfm.com/summertime-ball this Thursday at 8am. Capital VIPs and Vodafone customers have access to the first tickets in an exclusive VIP pre-sale opening on Wednesday 10th May at 8am.