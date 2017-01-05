The 25-year-old singer and her Rixton beau Jake Roche called time on their engagement in November (16), after dating for more than two years.

While she was interviewed alongside her bandmates on radio station Z100, Jesy spoke for the first time about the pain involved when a romance comes to an end - although she didn't refer to Jake specifically.

"When you break up with someone it’s awful. It’s like one of the worst pains. It’s horrendous," she said.

Jesy certainly isn't alone in enduring a break-up in the public eye; her bandmate Perrie Edwards hit headlines when she was dumped by her former One Direction fiance Zayn Malik by text message after four years together.

To get over bad break-ups, Jesy, Perrie and bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall decided to channel the pain into writing their hit song Shout Out To My Ex.

"We all love to have some kind of sad song that we sit and cry to, but at the end of the day you need something that makes you feel empowered and think: ‘I don’t need you anymore. I’m going to go out with my girls and my boys and I’m going to get over you’. That’s exactly what Shout Out To My Ex does," Jesy said.

Jesy can also be safe in the knowledge that she has the support of her bandmates when she’s going through a tough time. Perrie turned to the other Little Mix girls following her split from Zayn, and knows they will always be there for one another.

"I think you have to learn to have a thick skin," Perrie stated. "I think it comes with being in a girl band and being an artist. People want to know what you're doing and what you're up to, which is fine with us.

"We have each other luckily, so we experience everything together and we've always got each other's backs."