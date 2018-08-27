Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall says the band's upcoming album is her favourite to date.

The 25-year-old pop star has revealed that the chart-topping girl group - which also features Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - have been given more freedom than ever before on their as-yet-untitled record.

She shared: ''This is definitely my favourite album, you can tell it's come from us.

''There's a lot of female empowerment, lots of songs give a nod to being yourself.''

And Jade revealed she can't wait for Little Mix fans to hear their new material.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News newspaper, she admitted: ''I'm really excited for this album. We're definitely ready to release something, we're missing having our music out there.''

Little Mix were first formed on the UK 'X Factor' and have since established themselves as one of the world's most successful girl groups.

However, Leigh-Anne previously acknowledged that the group cannot afford to take things easy.

She said back in 2017: ''This year we've all bought houses, and none of us have slept in them.''

Jesy added that the girls feel the need to release new music regularly in order to maintain their position within the industry.

She explained: ''In the pop industry, it's hard to pause. With pop music if you go missing for more than a year, they've forgotten about you.''