Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall bought her mum a £23,000 car as a Christmas present.

The 25-year-old singer - who stars in the British group alongside Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - has revealed the extent of her own generosity on her Instagram account, posting a video clip of her mum Norma Badwi taking ownership of a new MINI Cooper Hatch.

Jade - who paid a special thanks to motor trader David Pope for making Norma's dreams come true - captioned the clip: ''Before you treat yourself, you must look after the people who got you where you are today A big thank you to Bowker MINI Blackburn for making my Mam's Christmas extra special and an even bigger thank you to Dave Pope for helping make this happen! #BowkerMini @iamdavepope (sic)''

In the video, the singer walks her mum out of her home in Newcastle, North East England, and introduces Norma to her gift, which is wrapped in a red bow.

Jade's mum subsequently admitted that her Christmas present came as a ''fantastic surprise''.

Norma told the Shields Gazette newspaper: ''She said it was just something that she wanted to do for me, but she is so generous she even bought a trip for Disneyland for the whole family and on my birthday she got me a Chanel handbag.

''It is lovely that she is so kind hearted. She is so giving, she loves to give, not receive, and is so involved with charity.''

Meanwhile, Jade's bandmate Jesy revealed last year that she almost had a ''breakdown'' when Little Mix went back on tour.

The girls have been able to buy new houses thanks to their pop success, but Jesy said they'd barely had the chance to spend time at home.

She explained: ''I got back from Europe and had to pack to go again.

''I was looking at all of my suitcases on my floor and burst out crying. I was like: 'I can't do this.' Literally I nearly had a breakdown like, 'I need help. This is too much. I just want to be home.'''