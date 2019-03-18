Lisa Vanderpump needed to marry a ''secure man''.

The 58-year-old TV star - who wed restaurateur Ken Todd in 1982 - has been very successful but values the support of her spouse because it means she been able to ''donate [her] life'' to her own television career and her charitable endeavours.

She said: ''I think you've got to be a secure man to be married to me. I do a lot of public speaking, I win quite a lot of awards and things like that and I always make a point of thanking him publicly.

''He is the power and the engine that drives me. But yeah, when he's called Mr Vanderpump I don't know how he feels about that.

''I think I donated my life to reality television and philanthropy. I can get things done using my social media platform, using my reality television platform, all the speaking engagements I do.''

The 'Real Housewives of Beverley Hills' star likes to use her celebrity status to ''stand up'' for what's morally ''right'' and help do good because she believes that being in the ''public eye'' gives a ''responsibility'' to ''put yourself out there''.

Speaking to The Times newspaper, Lisa added: ''When you're a celebrity; and I use that word loosely because it sounds so ridiculously egotistical, I think there's a kind of moral or social obligation to draw attention to things.

''A lot of the celebrity aspect of your life is a gift . You really get afforded a lot of benefits. Of course there's downsides, of course there's crap you have to deal with. But I do think everybody that's in the public eye has a kind of moral responsibility to really put yourself out there and stand up for what's right. I think we need that now more than ever.''