Lisa Vanderpump is reportedly set to open a new restaurant in West Hollywood.

The 56-year-old reality TV star and entrepreneur is believed to have teamed up with her 'Vanderpump Rules' co-stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz to launch the new eatery.

Sources have told TMZ that the diner is to be situated in the same street as Sur (Sexy Unique Restaurant) and Pump, both owned by the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star.

The new place is expected to be opened by November with the business partners currently working out the paperwork on ownership and management.

The idea of the trio teaming up was briefly discussed during the last season of 'VR' in November 2016, Lisa invited the two Toms to help her with the business proposal.

At the time, Tom Schwartz said: ''I mean it's so up-in-the-air, but at first I was just like 'Oh my god, I can't do this. I don't want to tarnish your reputation that you spent 30 years building.'

''Plus, also, in that moment I was emotionally fried.

''I just couldn't even process what she was proposing to me. There was so much going on in that moment, I could not process it, but I'm excited about it. And we'll see what happens.''

And they'd already been thinking about opening it near to the brunette beauty's other ventures.

He continued: ''We've looked at a spot near Pump, and we've had some creative conversations.

''But we've only talked about it one time since then.

''Stay tuned, but I'm excited about it, and any opportunity to work with Lisa.''

It comes two months after Sur was evacuated after a blaze spread through the building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said at the time: ''A fire broke out in the electrical room at Sur last night, causing approximately $50,000 worth of damage.''

Lisa - who with husband Ken Todd, has owned 26 restaurants, bars and clubs in London and Los Angeles - was thankful to a staff member who noticed the smoke and that they managed to get the fire under control before anyone got hurt.

She said: ''The fire actually started in the electrical section of building that Sur shares with Chrome Hearts.

''There were a lot of people in the building at the time and luckily a busboy smelled smoke and was able to get to the fire before it got worse.''