Lisa Vanderpump's pet pooch Puffy can ''clear a room'' with his gas.

The 58-year-old reality star and businesswoman is the proud owner of seven dogs, but says the most talented of all her pups is her Pomeranian named Puffy - who is also known as Prince Harry, or Harrison - who has an ''amazing'' odour whenever he farts.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, she said: ''Puffy, who's walking along the conference table as we talk and got alopecia in one ear, he has the most amazing gas! He can clear a room. I don't know why, I don't think he chews his food, but people are like 'That's such a pretty dog that can smell so bad'. But he is very handsome.''

Puffy's smelly talent comes as Lisa is set to judge the talent of several four-legged friends on a new Facebook Watch show 'World's Most Amazing Dog', in which she will appear as a judge alongside George Lopez.

But the 'Real Housewives of Beverley Hills' star says the rest of her pets don't have any special skills, because she hasn't taken the time to train them in anything unique.

When asked about her pups' skills, she added: ''No, they don't do anything amazing. Because I guess I haven't really stepped up the training or anything. But Giggy was the first dog on Dancing with the Stars, so that kind of amazing.''

Lisa is well known for her love of dogs, and says working on the show - which premieres on Thursday (07.02.19), and will see the winning dog take home $100,000 - is a ''real pleasure''.

She said: ''Oh my goodness, when they asked me to do that I thought, 'This isn't a job, this is just too much fun.' Imagine me, that's rescued 850 dogs and has seven dogs at home, being asked to sit with George Lopez - who is a hoot anyway - and watch all these submissions of these videos that come in of people's dogs doing incredible tricks. Some of them are cute and funny, but some of them are amazing, you think 'What did he just do?' you know? So it's been a real pleasure.''

Lisa Vanderpump will be a judge on 'World's Most Amazing Dog' on Facebook Watch, which has opened the National Paw-trait Gallery, an art gallery for dogs, in London to celebrate.