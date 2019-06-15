Lisa Vanderpump stepped down from 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' because she fears her depression may take its ''toll'' on her.

The 58-year-old reality star has quit the show after nine seasons and admitted that she did it for the sake of her mental health after grieving for her brother, Mark Vanderpump, who died of an accidental suicide last year.

In an interview with the Daily Express newspaper, Lisa said: ''I've never self-harmed, but I have had depressing moments. I started on antidepressants after my brother passed, and grief counselling. After such a depressing year, I worry about the toll it might take. That's one of the reasons I wanted to step away from 'Housewives'.''

The actress hopes speaking out will help others going through the same thing.

She said: ''It's important to talk about depression, and for people to seek help, realising there's no shame to it. Life is difficult to navigate.

''Just because you're living in a great house, or driving a fabulous car, or have an amazing piece of jewellery, doesn't mean you'll be happy.

''For the most part I've had a happy life, but suicide is not the answer. It's a permanent solution to a temporary problem.''

Lisa says she is a very emotional and sensitive person and cries at most things.

She added: ''I cry about so many things. The world's a sad place. ''The slaughter and torture at this month's dog-meat festival in China; people struggling with depression; a young transgender boy struggling for acceptance.''

Lisa also felt like the show created a ''negative'' energy for her as she felt attacked by the other women on the programme.

Announcing her departure from the show - which she appeared on from the start in 2010 - earlier this month, the 'Vanderpump Rules' star said: ''The last year was a very negative year for me.

''I feel like we're moving forward. They have had their resolution. I just had a horrible time with the show and the women. It was a very sad time in my life and it wasn't made any better. I just decided to walk away.''