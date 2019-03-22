Lisa Vanderpump has admitted that despite having Botox and fillers, she has always been hesitant about going under the knife.
Lisa Vanderpump has always been hesitant about cosmetic surgery.
The 58-year-old reality TV star is ''reticent'' about going under the knife despite having fillers and Botox regularly with her A-list physician Dr. Simon Ourian.
Speaking during an episode of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Reunion Secrets Revealed', she said: ''I'm on television, and I'm 58 years old. My skin would not look as good as it does were it not for Dr. Simon Ourian.
''I've always been a bit reticent really to go under the knife. But the way things have changed, I don't think it's necessary. Well, none of it is necessary, clearly.''
Lisa - who wed restaurateur Ken Todd in 1982 - has owned 35 restaurants, bars and clubs with her beau, and the star explained that she doesn't ''have time'' to go under the knife and stay home whilst she recovers because her hectic schedule wouldn't allow it.
She added: ''I'm on camera -- I've got three shows on the air, I'm in the restaurant every night. You could document me every day pretty much for the past eight years. I don't have time for that downtime.''
But the 'Vanderpump Rules' star says that if you don't like something about your appearance, then you should take the plunge and do what makes you happy.
She admitted: ''Don't tell me about it. Do it! If something about your face makes you unhappy, just do it.''
