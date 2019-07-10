Lisa Vanderpump has officially left 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.

The 58-year-old reality star has bid farewell to the show after nine years and thanked her fans for their support.

After her final episode of the Bravo show aired on Tuesday (09.07.19), she shared a video of her walking down a hallway with her husband Ken Todd behind her, before an image of her with a pink rose background appeared.

A message reads: ''The Pump has left the building.

''Thank you to all of you for your support for 9 years. #rhobh (sic)''

Lisa - who recently had time out from the show to grieve for her mother Jean - revealed she stepped down from the programme after developing depression as a result of her brother's sudden passing.

She said: ''I've never self-harmed, but I have had depressing moments. I started on antidepressants after my brother passed, and grief counselling. After such a depressing year, I worry about the toll it might take. That's one of the reasons I wanted to step away from 'Housewives'.

''It's important to talk about depression, and for people to seek help, realising there's no shame to it. Life is difficult to navigate.

''Just because you're living in a great house, or driving a fabulous car, or have an amazing piece of jewellery, doesn't mean you'll be happy.

''For the most part I've had a happy life, but suicide is not the answer. It's a permanent solution to a temporary problem.''

Mark Vanderpump died of accidental suicide, aged 59, last year.