Lisa Vanderpump says Andy Cohen is ''so exhausted'' after becoming a father for the first time.

The 50-year-old TV star - who hosts 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' - welcomed his first child, a boy named Benjamin, via surrogate last weekend, and his close pal and reality star Lisa has said that whilst Andy is ''ready'' for fatherhood, he's found it to be tiring so far.

Speaking at a Pre-Grammys party held by OK!, Star, In Touch, and Life & Style on Thursday (07.02.19), Lisa said: ''He was just so exhausted. You can't really give any advice to someone at this moment. You just have to enjoy it. Enjoy the moment. They're tiny! I got a picture the moment he was born. They're tiny little creatures and before you know it, they grow up and in college. Just enjoy every minute of it.

''I think he is ready for it because he wants it so much. A lot of people have children and they aren't ready. I think he wants it so much and it is going to be great.''

The 'Real Housewives of Beverley Hills' star couldn't attend Andy's baby shower last month because of work commitments, but added that she gifted her pal ''a cashmere blue blanket and a teddy bear'' before the party.

Meanwhile, Andy welcomed his tot into the world on February 4 with a black-and-white photograph of him cradling his newborn baby boy on his Instagram page.

He wrote alongside the snap: ''WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT

''He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I'm in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow [rainbow emoji] (sic)''