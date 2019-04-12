Lisa Stansfield has claimed she is groped at meet and greets with fans ''all the time''.

The 52-year-old singer often experiences inappropriate sexual behaviour from fans when she is at organised events, and the songstress revealed that she has had to tell individuals to ''get their hands off'' her body when she is posing for photos with them.

Appearing as a guest on Yahoo's 'White Wine Question Time' podcast, she said: ''Try having your picture taken at a meet and greet when someone tries to feel your t*ts all the time. No, it happens all the time. I actually say, 'Could you get your hands off my t*t?'''

The 'Been Around The World' hitmaker also explained that she thinks men are treated very differently to women in the record industry and experienced sexism first hand when she was in a meeting with two promoters.

She added: ''I was with these two promoters and they were doing this San Remo festival in Italy ... I didn't want to do [a duet they were suggesting]. I thought it was really naff to do this song with this Italian star, and I said, 'No, I really don't want to do it.' What they didn't know was that I spoke Italian. So over dinner they start slagging me off - you've never heard the end of it - 'she's crap anyway', 'stupid English woman'. After all this I just said, 'Excuse me gentlemen, but if you want to talk about me, please do it in my own language!' ''

Podcast host Kate Thornton then asked: ''Would they have done that if the artist had been male?''

Stansfield replied: ''No, they probably wouldn't have.''

The British musician supports the #MeToo movement, however, she insisted that it can be ''extreme'' in some cases because sometimes human nature can be ''flirtatious''.

She mused: ''I do hope that it gets back to the middle ground, where it's not so extreme that you can go into your own workplace and you can be flirtatious with each other and not be taken to court. That's a part of human nature that men and women, women and women, whatever your sexuality, you flirt with each other and it's completely harmless and it doesn't really mean it crosses a line ... You can tell where it is.''