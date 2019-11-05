LISA SNOWDON has yet to set a date for her wedding.

The 47-year-old model got engaged to George Smart in 2016 but they have been too busy to plan their big day - and don't even know if it will ever happen.

She told new! magazine: ''We haven't got a wedding day planned. We're both really busy, so it's not at the top of our list. A lot of people don't understand that, but we're pretty happy the way we are, so I don't know when we're going to get married or if we will even get married!

''We're just very happy being engaged and with that commitment to each other it almost feels like we're married, without the contract.''

The model-and-presenter admitted that marriage wouldn't ''change anything'' between them because they already live together.

She said: ''We deal with all of the bills and fun stuff that goes with being a couple. There's always something to do, like travelling and putting money into doing up the house, so the wedding is slightly lower down on the list of priorities.''

Lisa got back together with George, 40, in 2015, 15 years after they first dated. She admits that a long-term relationship wouldn't have worked back then.

She explained: ''We're just older and he's gone off and done the same stuff he needs to do and it's the same with me. At the time I was travelling and living in LA.

''There is also a seven-year age gap and that wouldn't have worked back then. He's lived a life and so have I. We've both made mistakes and you just realise you have more in common and your views are very similar. For me, I wouldn't have focused on being in a long-term relationship.''