LISA SNOWDON loves getting socks for Christmas.

The 47-year-old model enjoys receiving ''predictable'' gifts but when it comes to exchanging presents with her fiancé George Smart, they'd rather club together for an ''experience'' they can enjoy.

She said: ''I know it's really boring, but I love it when I get socks.

''Every time I do a wash I lose a sock, so I only have two full sets in my life.

''Pyjamas and candles are good, but they are predictable. I'm so easy.

''George and I prefer to have an experience together so we book to go away.''

Lisa enjoys the same Christmas rituals every year.

She explained: ''My family always has sausage rolls on Christmas Eve - that's a big thing. I make them but I don't eat meat anymore so I make veggie versions too.

''We have champagne first thing in the morning and then play board games - some Taboo, Uno, and Pictionary.

''We play for hours and hours!''

But the brunette beauty has stopped making new year's resolutions as she never sticks to them.

She told Britain's OK! magazine: ''I always make them because I feel like I should but then I don't ever stick to them so I've decided not to do it this year.''

One of the highlights of the festive season for Lisa is the 'This Morning' Christmas lunch.

She said: ''The Christmas lunch is always fun. It goes into an after-party and then an after-after party.

''It's daytime drinking - what's not to love? It feels very festive.''