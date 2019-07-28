LISA SNOWDON says the ''stars aligned'' when she rekindled her romance with fiancé George Smart.

The 47-year-old model and presenter first dating George 18 years ago when they both worked for MTV, but were reintroduced to one another through mutual friends four years ago, when they hit it off again.

And after getting engaged in early 2017, Lisa believes they were meant to be together.

She said: ''It was like the stars aligned. It's come at the best time. In my 40s my body's changing, what I want out of life is changing and we've got each other's backs. We're very open with each other.''

The former 'Britain's Next Top Model' host has been engaged for over two years, but is nowhere near ready to tie the knot, as she's worried her relationship will ''change'' once she walks down the aisle.

She added: ''I haven't tried on one dress. I'm just not really bothered about it. I just know that we're going to be together. I don't feel like I need to do a whole big hoopla. I don't want to change who I am. I think that's what frightens me a bit. Apparently, when you get married you get in these definitive roles of husband and wife. I just want it to be the same. We're both really considerate of each other, very loving and thoughtful. I'll just continue to adore him and love him and cook amazing food for him.''

And Lisa's fear of change means she also won't be having any children with George.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine, she said: ''I value our relationship so much that I don't want anything to change and I don't want to put that added pressure on him ore me, because it would. I could do it a different way, but I don't want to. I'm very much a believer in fate and I think that George and I are very lucky to have each other. We're just really happy with out lot, which is so hard for people to understand. It's so hard because everyones always like: 'You can adopt'. I'm like, 'Really? I had no idea.' ''