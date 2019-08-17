LISA SNOWDON doesn't think getting married is ''necessary''.

The 47-year-old model got engaged to entrepreneur George Smart in 2016 but they are in no rush to tie the knot as they are so content in their relationship and know they always want to be together.

She said: ''I do want to get married to George but I don't want the whole production so that puts me off. We'll probably do something low key but then I also don't want to offend people if we have a small wedding so I just run away from it.

''I feel content with him so it doesn't feel like I have to rush. We love each other and know we want to be together forever. The wedding will be the icing on the cake but it's not necessary at this stage.''

The brunette beauty - who previously dated George Clooney - admitted having children has never been a priority and both she and George feel lucky to live the lives that they do.

She said: ''I never found the right person at the right time.

''It wasn't a priority and the same for George. We have a wonderful life and have taken a step back and thought, actually, we're really lucky. Plus we have children around us all the time anyway.''

Lisa also appreciates the fact her fiancé has never been intimidated by her fame.

She told Britain's OK! magazine: ''It doesn't really bother him. He's very cool like that. If we do a red carpet, he'll tell me to go do the pictures and he'll meet me inside.''