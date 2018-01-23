Lisa Marie Presley's estranged husband wants her to pay his $450,000 legal bill for their divorce.

MICHAEL LOCKWOOD has urged the courts to pay for his eye-watering lawyer fees, which have been accrued during the course of their divorce proceedings.

Michael, 56, married Lisa Marie in 2006 and the couple have nine-year-old fraternal twins, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love, together.

However, Lisa Marie filed for divorce from Michael in June 2016, and in his court documents, he's claimed that he now ''only makes $20-25 an hour working at two music stores'', where he performs tasks like cleaning guitars.

By contrast, Lisa Marie - who is the only child of the late Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley - earns almost $350,000 per month and has an annual income of $4.2 million, according to TMZ.

Following their split, Lisa revealed the couple's twins were removed from their home and placed in her mother Priscilla Presley's care.

At the time, she alleged that Michael was the subject of a criminal investigation after authorities had found inappropriate images of children on his electronic devices.

But Michael's lawyer, Jeff Sturman, denied Lisa's allegations.

He said in a statement: ''Mr. Lockwood and his lawyers believe that it is very unfortunate and inappropriate that Ms. Presley chose to file a one-sided, inaccurate version of the facts in the Family Law Court's publicly accessible files. Ms. Presley and her lawyers undoubtedly knew that their highly sensational, inaccurate and unproven claims would be of great interest to the media, which would disseminate Ms. Presley's inaccurate story as a result.''

And in March last year, it was announced that Michael was no longer the focus on an inquiry by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.