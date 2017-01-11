Elvis Presley's daughter filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years in June (16), citing irreconcilable differences for the break up.

Lisa Marie, who wants full custody of their twin daughters Harper and Finley, has remained silent about the breakdown of her marriage, but now music producer Lockwood has revealed his life has been turned upside down by the couple's separation, and he is now struggling financially and has taken to crashing on a pal's couch.

According to documents obtained by the DailyMail.co.uk, Michael is seeking $40,000 (£32,800)-a-month in spousal support to return to the lavish lifestyle he had become accustomed during their marriage, revealing he would often travel the world with his wife, staying in the "nicest hotels" and spending downtime in luxury accommodation in Beverly Hills, California, Hawaii, and Florida.

He also wants his ex to pay $100,000 (£82,000) towards his legal fees.

Michael suggests his money requests are nothing compared to what Lisa Marie spends on a regular basis, claiming she receives a $100,000 monthly allowance from her father's estate, and often blows $20,000 (£16,400) at a time on shopping sprees.

He adds his own finances have dwindled as he previously sold off the little property he owned, and no longer earns the $190,000 (£155,500) he did at his peak in 2003, when he first met Presley.

Lisa Marie has yet to respond to his demands.

Following her initial divorce filing, she amended the paperwork to request a legal separation and currently remains married to Lockwood, while the couple lives separately.